Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 4, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



GLADUE, COLTON MOCCASIN Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2025-08-03 Scheduled Released: 2025-08-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #14823, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





MARTINEZ GARCIA, HECTOR Age: 30 Address: LOVELAND, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-04 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #14825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #14825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14825, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



STALLMAN, REBECCA LYNN Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #14824, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Possession, Manufacture, or Disposition of Deadly Weapon with Unlawful Intent Status: PENDING, Bond: #14824, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

False Imprisonment Status: PENDING, Bond: #14824, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #14824, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.