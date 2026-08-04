Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 4, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ALDRICH, DAPHNE LOUISE

Age: 55

Address: PINEDALE, WY

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Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2026-08-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LINDAHL, STUART JAMES

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2026-08-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SINGH, LOVEPREET

Age: 26

Address: BELLROSE, NY

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-08-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

ICE HOLD Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: FEDERAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.