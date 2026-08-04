Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 4, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
ALDRICH, DAPHNE LOUISE
Age: 55
Address: PINEDALE, WY
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Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-08-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LINDAHL, STUART JAMES
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2026-08-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SINGH, LOVEPREET
Age: 26
Address: BELLROSE, NY
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2026-08-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- ICE HOLD Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: FEDERAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.