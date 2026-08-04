Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 4, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 4, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ALDRICH, DAPHNE LOUISE

Age: 55

Address: PINEDALE, WY

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Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2026-08-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LINDAHL, STUART JAMES

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2026-08-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SINGH, LOVEPREET

Age: 26

Address: BELLROSE, NY

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2026-08-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • ICE HOLD Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: FEDERAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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