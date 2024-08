Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 4th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

JOHLER, QUENTIN JOSEPH

Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-03 Released: 2024-08-03 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Hit & Run – Unattended Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #12953, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #12953, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: GR Municipal Court



HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE

Age: 23 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-03 Released: 2024-08-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Trespass – Collect Residential Data – Not Owner/No Legal Authority (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12959, CASH OR SURETY, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER) (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12960, CASH OR SURETY, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court



SELLERS, TALLON RODRIC

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-03 Released: 2024-08-03 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12954, CASH OR SURETY, $2270, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12954, CASH OR SURETY, $2270, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #12954, CASH OR SURETY, $2270, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12954, CASH OR SURETY, $2270, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12954, CASH OR SURETY, $2270, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARNIER, DIANE KAYE

Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-03 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12955, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12955, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #12955, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12955, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sunscreening Devices – Rear Side Windows Status: PENDING, Bond: #12955, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JIMENEZ HERNANDEZ, EDGAR

Age: 22 Address: OAKLAND, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-03 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #12956, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #12956, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12956, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #12956, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTIN LOPEZ, RAUL

Age: 32 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-03 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #12957, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #12957, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12957, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTIN SALES, EDUARDO

Age: 30 Address: RICHMOND, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-03 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #12958, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #12958, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEIMBACK, CHARLES MICHAEL

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12961, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



NUGENT, JOSHUA SHANE

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-03 Arresting Agency: RSMC Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12963, CASH OR SURETY, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12963, CASH OR SURETY, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12963, CASH OR SURETY, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court



QUINONEZ, ODALYS KARIME

Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-04 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Speed – Generally (see chart) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #12962, CASH OR SURETY, $855, Court: GR Municipal Court



