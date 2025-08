Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 5, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



COLLINS, MAKAYLA JANELLE Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-04 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Turn Signals Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #14831, CASH OR SURETY, $1200, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14831, CASH OR SURETY, $1200, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

Exhibition of Acceleration Status: PENDING, Bond: #14831, CASH OR SURETY, $1200, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

DWUI of Combination Alcohol & Drugs Status: PENDING, Bond: #14831, CASH OR SURETY, $1200, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT





MAESTAS, ISAIAH ANDRES Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DODD, BILLY RODNEY Age: 62 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #14829, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WOODBECK, ERIC SHANE Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14827, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #14828, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.