Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 6, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
SWAFFORD, RAYMOND JOHN ADDISON
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-08-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #14835, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GONZALES, MARIA ANGELICA
Age: 51
Booking: 2025-08-05
Released: 2025-08-05
Type: ICE HOLD
Arresting Agency: ICE
RINCON MENDIVELSO, TANIA LUCILA
Age: 33
Address: VINEYARD, UT
Booking: 2025-08-05
Released: 2025-08-05
Type: ICE HOLD
Arresting Agency: ICE
DELGADO LOPEZ, KATYA VALENTINA
Age: 29
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking: 2025-08-05
Released: 2025-08-05
Type: ICE HOLD
Arresting Agency: ICE
RAMIREZ ALFARO, JENNIFER ALEJANDRA
Age: 29
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking: 2025-08-05
Released: 2025-08-05
Type: ICE HOLD
Arresting Agency: ICE
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.