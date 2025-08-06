Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 6, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 6, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


SWAFFORD, RAYMOND JOHN ADDISON

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-08-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #14835, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


GONZALES, MARIA ANGELICA

Age: 51

Booking: 2025-08-05

Released: 2025-08-05

Type: ICE HOLD

Arresting Agency: ICE

RINCON MENDIVELSO, TANIA LUCILA

Age: 33

Address: VINEYARD, UT

Booking: 2025-08-05

Released: 2025-08-05

Type: ICE HOLD

Arresting Agency: ICE

DELGADO LOPEZ, KATYA VALENTINA

Age: 29

Address: WEST VALLEY, UT

Booking: 2025-08-05

Released: 2025-08-05

Type: ICE HOLD

Arresting Agency: ICE


RAMIREZ ALFARO, JENNIFER ALEJANDRA

Age: 29

Address: WEST VALLEY, UT

Booking: 2025-08-05

Released: 2025-08-05

Type: ICE HOLD

Arresting Agency: ICE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

