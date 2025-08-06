Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 6, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



SWAFFORD, RAYMOND JOHN ADDISON Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-08-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #14835, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





GONZALES, MARIA ANGELICA Age: 51 Booking: 2025-08-05 Released: 2025-08-05 Type: ICE HOLD Arresting Agency: ICE

RINCON MENDIVELSO, TANIA LUCILA Age: 33 Address: VINEYARD, UT Booking: 2025-08-05 Released: 2025-08-05 Type: ICE HOLD Arresting Agency: ICE

DELGADO LOPEZ, KATYA VALENTINA Age: 29 Address: WEST VALLEY, UT Booking: 2025-08-05 Released: 2025-08-05 Type: ICE HOLD Arresting Agency: ICE



RAMIREZ ALFARO, JENNIFER ALEJANDRA Age: 29 Address: WEST VALLEY, UT Booking: 2025-08-05 Released: 2025-08-05 Type: ICE HOLD Arresting Agency: ICE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.