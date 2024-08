Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 6th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SEELEN, JOSEPH LEROY

Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE – TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-05 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12966, CASH, $4600, Court: District Court



ZAMBRANO MARTINEZ, JUAN CARLOS

Age: 49 Address: TONOPAH, NV Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-05 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #12967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #12967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CISNEROS, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-08-05 Scheduled Release: 2024-08-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.