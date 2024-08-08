Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 8th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
CLINTON, JAMES PATRICK
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE – TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-08
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12976, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12976, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAEZ, JOAQUIN ROSENALDO
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE – TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12973, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KNIGHT, JAMES ELLSWORTH
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12972, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DUQUE, PABLO SIMPSON
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-07
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TSINNIJINNIE, TAYAH
Age: 38
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-08-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #12558, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12559, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court
COLVIN, WADE EUGENE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-08-07
Arresting Agency: RSDP
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12971, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court