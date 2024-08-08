Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 8th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CLINTON, JAMES PATRICK

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE – TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-08 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12976, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #12976, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAEZ, JOAQUIN ROSENALDO

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE – TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #12973, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KNIGHT, JAMES ELLSWORTH

Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12972, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DUQUE, PABLO SIMPSON

Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-07 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #12975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TSINNIJINNIE, TAYAH

Age: 38 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-08-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #12558, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12559, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court



COLVIN, WADE EUGENE

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-07 Arresting Agency: RSDP Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12971, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.