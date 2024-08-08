Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 8th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 8th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CLINTON, JAMES PATRICK

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: PRE – TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12976, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12976, CASH OR SURETY, $1600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MAEZ, JOAQUIN ROSENALDO

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE – TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12973, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

KNIGHT, JAMES ELLSWORTH

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12972, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DUQUE, PABLO SIMPSON

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-07

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12975, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

TSINNIJINNIE, TAYAH

Age: 38

Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-08-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #12558, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #12559, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court

COLVIN, WADE EUGENE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-08-07

Arresting Agency: RSDP

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12971, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Missy, Belle & Apollo

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Missy, Belle & Apollo

Cowboy Football Enters Second Week of Fall Camp

Cowboy Football Enters Second Week of Fall Camp

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 7th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 7th, 2024

Harrison Waylee Named to Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List

Harrison Waylee Named to Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List