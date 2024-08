Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 9th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

SLOAN, ANTHONY JAMES

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE – TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12980, NO BOND, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



TAYLOR, AUDREY

Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE – TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-08 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12977, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #12977, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #12977, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #12977, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #12977, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #12977, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BATES, BUCKIE

Age: 62 Address: BELLEVUE, ID Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-08-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO

TORCZON, CRYSTAL LORRAINE

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12978, CASH, $10000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



ARELLANO, GARRETT MANUEL

Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-08-08 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



MCALISTER, LILLEAN FAYE

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-08 Arresting Agency: DCI Charges: Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12981, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STAIRS, NATHANIEL ALLEN

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-08-08 Arresting Agency: DCI Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12979, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.