Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 10th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



LOPEZ, JEREMY PAUL

Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Reckless Endangering – Uses Firearm Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ORLANDO, JOSEPH

Age: 50 Address: PERRY, OK Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2024-12-09 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13471, CASH, $355, Court: OTHER





GOLAY, JUSTIN ERNEST

Age: 34 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-09 Arresting Agency: DCI Charges: Sexual Exploitation of Children – Possess Child Pornography, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #13470, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





FARMER, TIFFANY LEEANN

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13468, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13464, CASH OR SURETY, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13466, CONCURRENT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13467, CONCURRENT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13472, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT