Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 11, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





SHARRARD, DAIN Age: 43 Address: LOVELAND, CO Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-12-10 Arresting Agency: NWS Charges: None given





LOPEZ, JESSE PAUL Age: 58 Address: GREELY, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-12-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #15682, CASH OR SURETY, $430, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.