Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 11, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
SHARRARD, DAIN
Age: 43
Address: LOVELAND, CO
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-12-10
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- None given
LOPEZ, JESSE PAUL
Age: 58
Address: GREELY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-12-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15682, CASH OR SURETY, $430, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.