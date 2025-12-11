Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 11, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 11, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



SHARRARD, DAIN

Age: 43

Address: LOVELAND, CO

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-12-10

Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • None given



LOPEZ, JESSE PAUL

Age: 58

Address: GREELY, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-12-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15682, CASH OR SURETY, $430, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Depth, Chemistry Fuel State Aspirations for Green River Wolves

Depth, Chemistry Fuel State Aspirations for Green River Wolves

State Aspirations Drive Rock Springs Tigers Into New Season

State Aspirations Drive Rock Springs Tigers Into New Season

Pokes in the Pros: Granderson Shows Out in Upset Win

Pokes in the Pros: Granderson Shows Out in Upset Win

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 10, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 10, 2025