Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 11th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



DUNN, DUSTIN DEVIN

Age: 42 Address: FORT TUTTEN, ND Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-10 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13474, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13474, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13474, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #13474, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #13474, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SCOTT, DUSTIN TODD

Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #13476, CASH OR SURETY, $4170, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13476, CASH OR SURETY, $4170, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13476, CASH OR SURETY, $4170, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13476, CASH OR SURETY, $4170, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13476, CASH OR SURETY, $4170, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13476, CASH OR SURETY, $4170, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





FOWLER, JOHN

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-10 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #13478, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #13478, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #13478, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13478, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13478, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





JONES, NATALIE NICOLE

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13475, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SCOTT, RICKY LEE

Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13479, CASH, $940, Court: RS Municipal Court





QUINONES, SARAH LYNN

Age: 36 Address: DEVILS LAKE, ND Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-10 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13473, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #13473, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT