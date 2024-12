Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 12th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



FENTON, ALLISON RAE

Age: 62 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-11 Released: 2024-12-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13482, CASH OR SURETY, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #13482, CASH OR SURETY, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court





KAMPMAN, CLINTON LEO

Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-11 Released: 2024-12-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13480, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13480, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





WECKWERTH, DARIAN BRADLEY

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13484, CASH OR SURETY, $1450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13484, CASH OR SURETY, $1450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





KEYS, LAVON MARTIN

Age: 43 Address: RED OAK, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-11 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unauthorized Use of Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #13483, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13483, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13483, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13483, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13483, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT