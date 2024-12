Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 13th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



ESCAMILLA, ISMAEL

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13485, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





DEVINE, JACK LYNN

Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13488, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court







GONZALEZ, NAIDELYN LINETTE

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-12 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: CRUELTY TO ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROVIDE ANIMAL WITH FOOD, DRINK OR PROTECTION TO ANIMAL – 1ST OFFENSE (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





GOMEZ, NATHAN JOE

Age: 46 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Scheduled Release: 2024-12-26 Booking Date: 2024-12-12 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #13487, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court