Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 14th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



DELIRA VILLARREAL, GABRIEL E

Age: 52 Address: HILDAGO, TX Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (6+ Mph Over) Hwy Status: PENDING, Bond: #13492, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #13492, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13492, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13492, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







RICHARDS, KENNETH CHARLES

Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-13 Released: 2024-12-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Public Intoxication (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13491, CASH OR SURETY, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court





GESE, LEO GLENN-PAUL

Age: 63 Address: MONROE, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-13 Released: 2024-12-13 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13490, CASH OR SURETY, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13490, CASH OR SURETY, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13490, CASH OR SURETY, $30000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT