Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 16th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



WEEKS, CALEB LLOYD

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-16 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13496, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13496, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13496, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13496, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #13496, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13495, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court







THORPE, DENROY

Age: 36 Address: LAKE CHARLES, LA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13494, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13494, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





LOYA, OSCAR XAVIER

Age: 21 Address: DALLAS, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13493, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13493, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT