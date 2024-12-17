Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 17th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


WATTS, TREY DANIEL

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-12-16

Released: 2024-12-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
  • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13497, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



HARTLEY, SCOTT LEE

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-12-16

Released: 2024-12-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #13498, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



ESPINO, JESUS ANTONIO

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-12-16

Released: 2024-12-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Careless Driving with Accident (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13503, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court



HILER MENDEZ, NOLBERTO ALEJANDRO

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-12-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13499, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


ARAGON, DEREK LEE

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-12-16

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13500, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


HARTFORD, DAVIDE DANIEL

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-12-16

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13501, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court


MATHEWS, MAKENZIE PAIGE

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-12-16

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13502, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


ALLEN, HEIDI LYNN

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-12-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13504, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13504, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Prohibited Parking – Within Intersection
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13504, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

