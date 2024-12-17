Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 17th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
WATTS, TREY DANIEL
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-12-16
Released: 2024-12-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13497, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
HARTLEY, SCOTT LEE
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-12-16
Released: 2024-12-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #13498, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
ESPINO, JESUS ANTONIO
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-12-16
Released: 2024-12-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Careless Driving with Accident (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13503, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court
HILER MENDEZ, NOLBERTO ALEJANDRO
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-12-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13499, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ARAGON, DEREK LEE
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-12-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13500, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HARTFORD, DAVIDE DANIEL
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-12-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13501, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court
MATHEWS, MAKENZIE PAIGE
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-12-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13502, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ALLEN, HEIDI LYNN
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-12-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13504, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13504, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Prohibited Parking – Within Intersection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13504, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
