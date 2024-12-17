Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 17th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



WATTS, TREY DANIEL

Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-16 Released: 2024-12-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense

Status: PENDING, Bond: #13497, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court





HARTLEY, SCOTT LEE

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-16 Released: 2024-12-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #13498, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court







ESPINO, JESUS ANTONIO

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-16 Released: 2024-12-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Careless Driving with Accident (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13503, CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court







HILER MENDEZ, NOLBERTO ALEJANDRO

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13499, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ARAGON, DEREK LEE

Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-16 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13500, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HARTFORD, DAVIDE DANIEL

Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-16 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13501, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court





MATHEWS, MAKENZIE PAIGE

Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-16 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13502, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ALLEN, HEIDI LYNN

Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13504, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13504, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Within Intersection Status: PENDING, Bond: #13504, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

