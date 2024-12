Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 19th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





BRYANT, JASON

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13508, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court





PARKER, ALLAN BRENT

Age: 70 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-18 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13511, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Right Side of Roadway – Less Than Normal Speed Status: PENDING, Bond: #13511, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT