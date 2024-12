Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 20th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





OLSON, JAYLEIGH MARIE

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-19 Released: 2024-12-19 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Shoplifting – Alters or Defaces Tag -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13512, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13513, CASH, $125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13513, CASH, $125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





CHERNY, JAYCEE MORGAN

Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #13514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13514, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT