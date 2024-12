Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 21st, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



SMITH, CANDICE

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-12-20 Released: 2024-12-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







DENMAN, SCOTT LOYD

Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2024-12-20 Released: 2024-12-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court







LOPEZ-ZACARIAS, ROGER JOSUE

Age: 41 Address: WEST JORDAN, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-12-20 Arresting Agency: ICE



DAVENPORT, JOSHUA WILLIAM

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13516, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #13516, CASH OR SURETY, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ALLEN, GARY LEE

Age: 65 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-20 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13517, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Right Side of Roadway Status: PENDING, Bond: #13517, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT