Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 22, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

KLUSSMAN, AUSTIN GARRET

Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-12-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15739, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT

MARTINEZ, IVAN JASON

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-12-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection, 4 counts (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
  • Stalking – Violation of Protection Order (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

