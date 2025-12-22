Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 22, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

KLUSSMAN, AUSTIN GARRET Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-12-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #15739, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT



MARTINEZ, IVAN JASON Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-12-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Violation of Order of Protection, 4 counts (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

