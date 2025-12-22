Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 22, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
KLUSSMAN, AUSTIN GARRET
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-12-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15739, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
MARTINEZ, IVAN JASON
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection, 4 counts (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Stalking – Violation of Protection Order (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER