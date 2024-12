Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 22nd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MELVIN, GARRETT LAYNE

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-21 Released: 2024-12-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13518, CASH OR SURETY, $2800, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #13518, CASH OR SURETY, $2800, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13518, CASH OR SURETY, $2800, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13518, CASH OR SURETY, $2800, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







MIRANDA HERNANDEZ, DAGOBERTO

Age: 33 Address: ROCHESTER, NY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #13519, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







OSBORNE, MICHAEL DAVID

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13521, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #13521, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #13521, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #13521, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Not in Center Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13521, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





CLEVELAND, LESLIE DENISE

Age: 56 Address: FARSON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13520, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court