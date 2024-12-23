Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 23rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


DUNHAM, JEFFREY ALAN

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-12-22

Released: 2024-12-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13522, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



ALCARAZ CABRERA, JORGE ARMANDO

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-12-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13523, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

