Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 23rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
DUNHAM, JEFFREY ALAN
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-12-22
Released: 2024-12-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13522, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
ALCARAZ CABRERA, JORGE ARMANDO
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-12-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13523, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.