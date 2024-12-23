Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 23rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



DUNHAM, JEFFREY ALAN

Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-22 Released: 2024-12-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13522, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court







ALCARAZ CABRERA, JORGE ARMANDO

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13523, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

