Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 24, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
FLANDERS, WILLIAM LAWRENCE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-12-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
POMA YANCE, EDILIO
Age: 33
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-12-23
Arresting Agency: ICE
Charges:
- ICE HOLD
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
WYKOFF, SHARON FAYE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-12-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI-Incapable of Safely Driving-Alcohol and Controlled Substance_1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #15746, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT