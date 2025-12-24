Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 24, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 24, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

FLANDERS, WILLIAM LAWRENCE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-12-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE

POMA YANCE, EDILIO

Age: 33

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-12-23

Arresting Agency: ICE

Charges:

  • ICE HOLD
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

WYKOFF, SHARON FAYE

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-12-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI-Incapable of Safely Driving-Alcohol and Controlled Substance_1st Offense
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #15746, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

