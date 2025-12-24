Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 24, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

FLANDERS, WILLIAM LAWRENCE Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2025-12-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



POMA YANCE, EDILIO Age: 33 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-12-23 Arresting Agency: ICE Charges: ICE HOLD Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



WYKOFF, SHARON FAYE Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-12-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI-Incapable of Safely Driving-Alcohol and Controlled Substance_1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: #15746, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

