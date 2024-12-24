Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 24th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
TRUJILLO, JENNIFER LYNN
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-12-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13529, CASH OR SURETY, $630, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13529, CASH OR SURETY, $630, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13529, CASH OR SURETY, $630, Court: RS Municipal Court
DUNDER, JAMES TRAVIS
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR ANOTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2024-12-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13528, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER
NIEBLAS PEREZ, EDWIN
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-12-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13527, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.