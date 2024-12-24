Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 24th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


TRUJILLO, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-12-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13529, CASH OR SURETY, $630, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13529, CASH OR SURETY, $630, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13529, CASH OR SURETY, $630, Court: RS Municipal Court



DUNDER, JAMES TRAVIS

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR ANOTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2024-12-23

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13528, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER



NIEBLAS PEREZ, EDWIN

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-12-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13527, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

