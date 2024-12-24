Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 24th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



TRUJILLO, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13529, CASH OR SURETY, $630, Court: RS Municipal Court

Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure Status: PENDING, Bond: #13529, CASH OR SURETY, $630, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13529, CASH OR SURETY, $630, Court: RS Municipal Court







DUNDER, JAMES TRAVIS

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR ANOTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2024-12-23 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13528, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER







NIEBLAS PEREZ, EDWIN

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13527, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

