Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 25, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

LONG, JIMMIE JOE Age: 69 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-12-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15755, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



LAMOREAUX, BRITTANY JOY Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-12-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #15749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FIELDS, JOHNY BRICE Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2025-12-24 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #15748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

