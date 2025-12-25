Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 25, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

LONG, JIMMIE JOE

Age: 69

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-12-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15755, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

LAMOREAUX, BRITTANY JOY

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-12-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FIELDS, JOHNY BRICE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-12-24

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

