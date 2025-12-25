Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 25, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
LONG, JIMMIE JOE
Age: 69
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-12-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public-3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15755, CASH OR SURETY, $410, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
LAMOREAUX, BRITTANY JOY
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-12-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FIELDS, JOHNY BRICE
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-12-24
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15748, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER