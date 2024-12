Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 26th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MEALEY, WILLIAM ALLEN

Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13532, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13533, CASH, $935, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13532, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13532, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT