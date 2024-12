Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 27th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



POWELL, JOSHUA ALLEN

Age: 41 Address: RELIANCE, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia Status: PENDING, Bond: #13534, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13534, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







POWELL, HAALEY ANN

Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia Status: PENDING, Bond: #13535, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13535, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13535, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13535, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #13535, CASH OR SURETY, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







SCHWANKE, ELIZABETH ALENE

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-26 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13537, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court





WOLFGANG, RODNEY LEE

Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-26 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #13538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT