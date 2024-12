Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 28th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



BEGAY, DEVRY SONNY

Age: 35 Address: FORT COLLINS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13539, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #13540, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT









NARRAMORE, BRYCE EDWARD

Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-27 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13542, CASH OR SURETY, $2320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: #13542, CASH OR SURETY, $2320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13542, CASH OR SURETY, $2320, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





DODSON, VALLORY NOEL

Age: 29 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-27 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT) Status: OR’D, Bond: #13541, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT