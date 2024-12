Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 29th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



VARGAS, JASON RYAN

Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-28 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #13544, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court







ADAMS, MARTIN JOSEPH

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-28 Arresting Agency: RSPDP Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13543, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 2ND+ OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #13543, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





HOLMES, WAYDE MICHAEL

Age: 48 Address: SANDY, UT Booking Type: PRE TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13547, CASH OR SURETY, $620, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13547, CASH OR SURETY, $620, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13546, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER

Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13545, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT