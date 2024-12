Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 2nd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



SIEVERS, GAY LYNN

Age: 70 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #13433, CASH OR SURETY, $800, Court: GR Municipal Court





HAAG, ERIC JAMES

Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Blocking Nose and Mouth Status: PENDING, Bond: #13435, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BOECKER, CHAD

Age: 43 Address: PARK CITY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13434, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #13434, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13434, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MORENO, MARIO

Age: 63 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-12-01 Scheduled Release: 2024-12-30 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





GANINO, MATTIAS JOSHUA

Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2024-12-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13432, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





SEELEN, JOSEPH LEROY

Age: 43 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-01 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13431, CASH, $3513, Court: DISTRICT COURT





JENKINS, AMBER NICHOLE

Age: 44 Address: WASHINGTON CH, OH Booking: 2024-12-01 Released: 2024-12-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13429, CASH OR SURETY, $1505, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #13429, CASH OR SURETY, $1505, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #13429, CASH OR SURETY, $1505, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13429, CASH OR SURETY, $1505, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.