Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 3, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 3, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



POWELL, KURT THOMAS

Age: 26

Address: GRANGER, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-12-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15653, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Seven Wyoming Cowboys Earn All-Conference Honors from Mountain West

Seven Wyoming Cowboys Earn All-Conference Honors from Mountain West

Coats for Kids Marks More than 30 Years of Keeping Kids Warm

Coats for Kids Marks More than 30 Years of Keeping Kids Warm

Walker, Meyer Earn Mountain West Weekly Honors

Walker, Meyer Earn Mountain West Weekly Honors

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 2, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 2, 2025