Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 3, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
POWELL, KURT THOMAS
Age: 26
Address: GRANGER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-12-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15653, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.