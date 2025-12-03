Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 3, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





POWELL, KURT THOMAS Age: 26 Address: GRANGER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-12-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #15653, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.