Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 30th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



BUCKLES, REE ANNA LEE

Age: 44 Address: RANGELY, CO Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: HOLD FOR ANOTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2024-12-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Burglary (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER







MARTINEZ PAEZ, WILLIAMS HUMBERTO

Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13550, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13551, CASH, $1390, Court: RS Municipal Court





MCCANDLESS, WILLIAM CHARLES

Age: 66 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn Deadly Weapon (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13553, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MUNIZ, JAYKOB PERRY

Age: 23 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-29 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI .08 or Greater as Measured w/in 2 Hrs Status: PENDING, Bond: #13548, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court