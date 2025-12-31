Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 31, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
GOMEZ, CASSONDRA MARIE
Age: 35
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type:PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-12-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15811, , $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15810, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
REOLLE, JEREMY RANDALL
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-12-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15812, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROUGH, JOSHUA OWEN
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-12-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEBLANC, AZERAL RANDY LOUIS
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-12-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: , Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
HERRERA, MATAYO ANGEL
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-12-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15813, CASH OR SURETY, $1120, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Open Container While Operating a Motor Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15813, CASH OR SURETY, $1120, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.