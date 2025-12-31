Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 31, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 31, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GOMEZ, CASSONDRA MARIE

Age: 35

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type:PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-12-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15811, , $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15810, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

REOLLE, JEREMY RANDALL

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-12-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15812, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BROUGH, JOSHUA OWEN

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-12-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LEBLANC, AZERAL RANDY LOUIS

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-12-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE

HERRERA, MATAYO ANGEL

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-12-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15813, CASH OR SURETY, $1120, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Open Container While Operating a Motor Vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15813, CASH OR SURETY, $1120, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

