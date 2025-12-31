Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 31, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GOMEZ, CASSONDRA MARIE Age: 35 Address: RELIANCE, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type:PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-12-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #15811, , $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15810, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REOLLE, JEREMY RANDALL Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-12-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #15812, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROUGH, JOSHUA OWEN Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-12-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #15809, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEBLANC, AZERAL RANDY LOUIS Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2025-12-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



HERRERA, MATAYO ANGEL Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-12-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI-Alcohol of 0.08% or More-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15813, CASH OR SURETY, $1120, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Open Container While Operating a Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #15813, CASH OR SURETY, $1120, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.