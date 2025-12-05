Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 5, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





BITAH, MATTHEW ARNOLD Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-12-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #15665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #15665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







BATES, JASON ALLEN Age: 45 Address: LINCOLN, NE Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-12-04 Arresting Agency: NWS





WORST, DONALD JAMES Age: 59 Address: HAWTHORNE, CA Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2025-12-04 Arresting Agency: NWS

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.