Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 5, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BITAH, MATTHEW ARNOLD
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-12-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #15665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BATES, JASON ALLEN
Age: 45
Address: LINCOLN, NE
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-12-04
Arresting Agency: NWS
WORST, DONALD JAMES
Age: 59
Address: HAWTHORNE, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-12-04
Arresting Agency: NWS
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.