Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 5, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



BITAH, MATTHEW ARNOLD

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-12-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #15665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BATES, JASON ALLEN

Age: 45

Address: LINCOLN, NE

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-12-04

Arresting Agency: NWS



WORST, DONALD JAMES

Age: 59

Address: HAWTHORNE, CA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-12-04

Arresting Agency: NWS

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

