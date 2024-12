Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 6th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



DUNN, ROBERT ANDREW

Age: 41 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2024-12-04 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #13450, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





RICE, STEVEN ALAN

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13449, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #13449, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13449, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BOWLING, JOSHUA

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2024-12-04 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





SCOTT, BRADLEY ARLEN

Age: 41 Address: SPRING, TX Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-12-04 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #13448, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT