Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 7th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



GLADUE, ELYSE MONIQUE

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13451, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





PEDROZA, ELIZABETH SAMANTHA

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-05 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #13453, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13453, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13453, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13453, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #13453, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #13453, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





DURRANS, LANCE ALLEN

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-12-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE





MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2024-12-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13452, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BARNUM, MORGAN DAKODA

Age: 25 Booking Date: 2024-12-06 Booking Type: NWS HOLD Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:



MCCURDY, CODY ALAN

Age: 38 Address: CLEARFIELD, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13454, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT





ISAAC, ELIJAH TEZO

Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-06 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13457, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #13457, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.