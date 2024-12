Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 8th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



HOSSELE, CHRISTIAN RICHARD

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Criminal Entry (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13456, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13456, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





EGUADE, BRIAN PAUL

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #13458, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #13458, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #13458, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #13458, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MAY, GREGORY TRENTON

Age: 36 Address: VICTORVILLE, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-07 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13459, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13459, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13459, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #13459, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #13459, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT