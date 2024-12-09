Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 9th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


BLACK, ERIN ALEXIS

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-12-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13461, CASH OR SURETY, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court


VILLA ROJAS, JAVIER

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-12-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13460, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13460, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Method of Turning at Intersections – Left Turns
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13460, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court


GREENLAND, THOMAS LEE

Age: 57

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-12-08

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUS (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13462, CASH OR SURETY, $1220, Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

