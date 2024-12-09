Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 9th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BLACK, ERIN ALEXIS
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-12-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13461, CASH OR SURETY, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
VILLA ROJAS, JAVIER
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-12-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13460, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13460, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Method of Turning at Intersections – Left Turns
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13460, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court
GREENLAND, THOMAS LEE
Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-12-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUS (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13462, CASH OR SURETY, $1220, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.