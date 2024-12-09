Sweetwater County Arrest Report for December 9th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



BLACK, ERIN ALEXIS

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13461, CASH OR SURETY, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court





VILLA ROJAS, JAVIER

Age: 51 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2024-12-08 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13460, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #13460, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court

Method of Turning at Intersections – Left Turns Status: PENDING, Bond: #13460, CASH OR SURETY, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court





GREENLAND, THOMAS LEE

Age: 57 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-12-08 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUS (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13462, CASH OR SURETY, $1220, Court: GR Municipal Court

