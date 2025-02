The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





TITMUS, MATHEW JUDD

Age: 44 Address: LYMAN, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2025-02-09 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Theft – > $1000 (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13735, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER