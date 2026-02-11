Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 11, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
HOUSEHOLDER, TROY WARREN
Age: 58
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-02-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Sexual Exploitation of Children – Manufactures, Distributes Child Pornography
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16032, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BOZARTH, ASHLEY DAWN
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-02-10
Scheduled Release: 2026-04-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RANGER, ADAM O NEAL
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-02-10
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16033, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16033, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.