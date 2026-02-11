Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 11, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



HOUSEHOLDER, TROY WARREN Age: 58 Address: RELIANCE, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-02-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Sexual Exploitation of Children – Manufactures, Distributes Child Pornography Status: PENDING, Bond: #16032, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





BOZARTH, ASHLEY DAWN Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2026-02-10 Scheduled Release: 2026-04-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





RANGER, ADAM O NEAL

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-02-10 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #16033, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #16033, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.