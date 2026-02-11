Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 11, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


HOUSEHOLDER, TROY WARREN

Age: 58

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Sexual Exploitation of Children – Manufactures, Distributes Child Pornography
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16032, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


BOZARTH, ASHLEY DAWN

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2026-02-10

Scheduled Release: 2026-04-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


RANGER, ADAM O NEAL

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-10

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16033, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16033, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

