Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 12th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





DESCH, ANN MARIE

Age: 62 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2025-02-11 Released: 2025-02-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #13743, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court







WOODBECK, ERIC SHANE

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13741, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT







DIAZ CARVAJAL, GUSTAVO SEGUNDO

Age: 29 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-11 Arresting Agency: ICE





VALENZUELA GARCIA, HECTOR

Age: 42 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-11 Arresting Agency: ICE





FERRADA-RUZ, KEVIN ALEJANDRO

Age: 27 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-11 Arresting Agency: ICE





GUILLEN-DIAZ, JOSE AGUSTIN

Age: 38 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-11 Arresting Agency: ICE