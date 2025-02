Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 13th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





WOOLEY, COURTNEY ELISE

Age: 27 Advertisement - Story continues below... Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13748, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13748, CASH OR SURETY, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







EYCHNER, AARON CHAZ

Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-13 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #13747, CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court







OLSON, JAYLEIGH MARIE

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-12 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13745, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting – Alters or Defaces Tag -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13746, CASH OR SURETY, $1420, Court: RS Municipal Court







HUGHES, JUSTYN GENE

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2025-02-12 Scheduled Release: 2025-02-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court







FELIPE PEREZ, ANGEL ANIBAL

Age: 33 Address: LOS ANGELES, CA Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-12 Arresting Agency: ICE





PEREZ TAMAYO, GERARDO ANTONIO

Age: 34 Address: EVANTON, WY Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-12 Arresting Agency: ICE