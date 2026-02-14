Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 14, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


WILEY, TATE DOUGLAS

Age: 19

Address: JACKSON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Liquor on Breath of Person Under Age 21-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16053, CASH OR SURETY, $520, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • Drunk in Public-1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16053, CASH OR SURETY, $520, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT



BALDWIN, CARL LEE

Age: 57

Address: SUPERIOR, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2026-02-13

Scheduled Release: 2026-02-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARRIBOU, CHADWICK LOUIS

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2026-02-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

