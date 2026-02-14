Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 14, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



WILEY, TATE DOUGLAS Age: 19 Address: JACKSON, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-02-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Liquor on Breath of Person Under Age 21-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16053, CASH OR SURETY, $520, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

Drunk in Public-1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16053, CASH OR SURETY, $520, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT







BALDWIN, CARL LEE Age: 57 Address: SUPERIOR, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2026-02-13 Scheduled Release: 2026-02-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







CARRIBOU, CHADWICK LOUIS

Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP Booking Date: 2026-02-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.