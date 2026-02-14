Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 14, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
WILEY, TATE DOUGLAS
Age: 19
Address: JACKSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-02-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Liquor on Breath of Person Under Age 21-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16053, CASH OR SURETY, $520, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- Drunk in Public-1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16053, CASH OR SURETY, $520, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
BALDWIN, CARL LEE
Age: 57
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-02-13
Scheduled Release: 2026-02-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: DRIVING PRIVILEGES RESTRICTED BY COURT OR LAW – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CARRIBOU, CHADWICK LOUIS
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2026-02-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.