Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 14th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





TRUJILLO, JOSHUA MICHAEL

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13753, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13753, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







BELL, SASHA LEA

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13752, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court







MIERA, JIM RAY

Age: 25 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-14 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #13751, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court







ZITTRITSCH, JORDAN KAY

Age: 26 Address: VINEYARD, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-13 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #13750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







BOWLING, JOSHUA

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court