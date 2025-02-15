Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 15th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
COLLAR, AUSTIN RAY
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-02-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13757, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court
WINES, TODD K
Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2025-02-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13756, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13756, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SMITH, DILLAN THOMAS
Age: 27
Address: BIG PINEY, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2025-02-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13754, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
RESLER, HENRY
Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2025-02-14
Released: 2025-02-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13755, CASH, $605, Court: RS Municipal Court
BACA-FUNES, JOSUE ABIMAEL
Age: 29
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-02-14
Arresting Agency: ICE
LOPEZ-OROZCO, CESAR IVAN
Age: 33
Address: PAYSON, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-02-14
Arresting Agency: ICE
VELAZQUEZ-RODRIGUEZ, VILLABALDO
Age: 45
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-02-14
Arresting Agency: ICE
MORENO-SANCHEZ, ROGELIO
Age: 36
Address: LOGAN, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-02-14
Arresting Agency: ICE
RAUDALES-RAMIREZ, LUIS MANUEL
Age: 35
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-02-14
Arresting Agency: ICE
TURCIOS-HERRERA, ELIAS SAMUEL
Age: 30
Address: LOS FRESNOS, TX
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-02-14
Arresting Agency: ICE
SOSA-ALVAREZ, ALMA
Age: 29
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2025-02-14
Arresting Agency: ICE
