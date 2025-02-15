Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 15th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 15th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


COLLAR, AUSTIN RAY

Age: 24

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-02-15

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13757, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court


WINES, TODD K

Age: 60

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2025-02-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Breach of Peace
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13756, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13756, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


SMITH, DILLAN THOMAS

Age: 27

Address: BIG PINEY, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2025-02-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13754, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER


RESLER, HENRY

Age: 64

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2025-02-14

Released: 2025-02-14

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13755, CASH, $605, Court: RS Municipal Court


BACA-FUNES, JOSUE ABIMAEL

Age: 29

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-02-14

Arresting Agency: ICE


LOPEZ-OROZCO, CESAR IVAN

Age: 33

Address: PAYSON, UT

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-02-14

Arresting Agency: ICE


VELAZQUEZ-RODRIGUEZ, VILLABALDO

Age: 45

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-02-14

Arresting Agency: ICE


MORENO-SANCHEZ, ROGELIO

Age: 36

Address: LOGAN, UT

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-02-14

Arresting Agency: ICE


RAUDALES-RAMIREZ, LUIS MANUEL

Age: 35

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-02-14

Arresting Agency: ICE


TURCIOS-HERRERA, ELIAS SAMUEL

Age: 30

Address: LOS FRESNOS, TX

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-02-14

Arresting Agency: ICE


SOSA-ALVAREZ, ALMA

Age: 29

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2025-02-14

Arresting Agency: ICE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Green River Takes Down Rock Springs in Final Dual of the Season

Green River Takes Down Rock Springs in Final Dual of the Season

Green River, Rock Springs Swimmers Shine at Last Chance Meet

Green River, Rock Springs Swimmers Shine at Last Chance Meet

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 14th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 14th, 2025

Green River Splits Home Matchups Against Evanston

Green River Splits Home Matchups Against Evanston