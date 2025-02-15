Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 15th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





COLLAR, AUSTIN RAY

Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-15 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #13757, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: GR Municipal Court







WINES, TODD K

Age: 60 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2025-02-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #13756, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #13756, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







SMITH, DILLAN THOMAS

Age: 27 Address: BIG PINEY, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2025-02-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #13754, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER







RESLER, HENRY

Age: 64 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-02-14 Released: 2025-02-14 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #13755, CASH, $605, Court: RS Municipal Court







BACA-FUNES, JOSUE ABIMAEL

Age: 29 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-14 Arresting Agency: ICE





LOPEZ-OROZCO, CESAR IVAN

Age: 33 Address: PAYSON, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-14 Arresting Agency: ICE





VELAZQUEZ-RODRIGUEZ, VILLABALDO

Age: 45 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-14 Arresting Agency: ICE





MORENO-SANCHEZ, ROGELIO

Age: 36 Address: LOGAN, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-14 Arresting Agency: ICE





RAUDALES-RAMIREZ, LUIS MANUEL

Age: 35 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-14 Arresting Agency: ICE





TURCIOS-HERRERA, ELIAS SAMUEL

Age: 30 Address: LOS FRESNOS, TX Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-14 Arresting Agency: ICE





SOSA-ALVAREZ, ALMA

Age: 29 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2025-02-14 Arresting Agency: ICE