Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 16th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





GUNYAN, DEBORAH ANN

Age: 55 Advertisement - Story continues below... Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-02-15 Released: 2025-02-16 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13759, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court







SOSA, JOSHUA

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-02-15 Released: 2025-02-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13758, CASH OR SURETY, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #13758, CASH OR SURETY, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #13758, CASH OR SURETY, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #13758, CASH OR SURETY, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court

