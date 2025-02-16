Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 16th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
GUNYAN, DEBORAH ANN
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2025-02-15
Released: 2025-02-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13759, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
SOSA, JOSHUA
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2025-02-15
Released: 2025-02-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13758, CASH OR SURETY, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13758, CASH OR SURETY, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13758, CASH OR SURETY, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #13758, CASH OR SURETY, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.