Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 16th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


GUNYAN, DEBORAH ANN

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2025-02-15

Released: 2025-02-16

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13759, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court


SOSA, JOSHUA

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2025-02-15

Released: 2025-02-15

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13758, CASH OR SURETY, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open container while operating a motor vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13758, CASH OR SURETY, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13758, CASH OR SURETY, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #13758, CASH OR SURETY, $1140, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

