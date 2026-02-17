Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 17, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



CHAVEZ, RYAN MICHAEL

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2026-02-16 Scheduled Release: 2026-02-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





FLANDERS, WILLIAM LAWRENCE Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-02-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16066, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT





FERNANDEZ, JONATHAN DEAN Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2026-02-16 Scheduled Release: 2026-02-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT





RANDOLPH, EMMANUEL MARQUIS

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2026-02-16 Scheduled Release: 2026-02-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.