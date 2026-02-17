Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 17, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


CHAVEZ, RYAN MICHAEL

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2026-02-16

Scheduled Release: 2026-02-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


FLANDERS, WILLIAM LAWRENCE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16066, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT


FERNANDEZ, JONATHAN DEAN

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2026-02-16

Scheduled Release: 2026-02-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT


RANDOLPH, EMMANUEL MARQUIS

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2026-02-16

Scheduled Release: 2026-02-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

