Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 17, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
CHAVEZ, RYAN MICHAEL
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-02-16
Scheduled Release: 2026-02-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FLANDERS, WILLIAM LAWRENCE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-02-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16066, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
FERNANDEZ, JONATHAN DEAN
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-02-16
Scheduled Release: 2026-02-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR MUNICIPAL COURT
RANDOLPH, EMMANUEL MARQUIS
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2026-02-16
Scheduled Release: 2026-02-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.