Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 18, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
WELSH, ELIZABETH ANN
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-02-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROMERO, STEPHEN ANTHONY
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2026-02-17
Scheduled Release: 2026-02-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.