Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 18, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



WELSH, ELIZABETH ANN Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-02-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: THEFT: DEPRIVE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





ROMERO, STEPHEN ANTHONY

Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2026-02-17 Scheduled Release: 2026-02-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.