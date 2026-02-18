Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 18, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 18, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


WELSH, ELIZABETH ANN

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • THEFT: DEPRIVE – $1,000 OR MORE OR FIREARM/LIVESTOCK REGARDLESS OF VALUE (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


ROMERO, STEPHEN ANTHONY

Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2026-02-17

Scheduled Release: 2026-02-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Cowboys Shoot Past Fresno State Behind 15 3-Pointers

Cowboys Shoot Past Fresno State Behind 15 3-Pointers

Boschetto Receives 14-20 Years in Prison for Child Porn

Boschetto Receives 14-20 Years in Prison for Child Porn

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 17, 2026

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 17, 2026

Adorable Adoptables: Seeing Spots

Adorable Adoptables: Seeing Spots