Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 18th, 2025

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center





CHERNY, JAYCEE MORGAN

Age: 28 Advertisement - Story continues below... Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-02-17 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #13761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #13761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #13761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals Status: PENDING, Bond: #13761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License Status: PENDING, Bond: #13761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT







JOHNSON, HEATH AARON

Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2025-02-17 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #13762, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court