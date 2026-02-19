Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 19, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MCCARTHY, CONNOR DONOVAN
Age: 42
Address: GRANGER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-02-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked-1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16074, CASH OR SURETY, $1115, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16075, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
FEMEIAI, SIA
Age: 31
Address: GRESHAM, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2026-02-18
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16069, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16069, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16069, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16069, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MYERS, BRANDI LEE
Age: 48
Address: WRIGHT, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2026-02-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #16076, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.