Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 19, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



MCCARTHY, CONNOR DONOVAN

Age: 42 Address: GRANGER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-02-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked-1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16074, CASH OR SURETY, $1115, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16075, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER





FEMEIAI, SIA Age: 31 Address: GRESHAM, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2026-02-18 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16069, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16069, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #16069, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #16069, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT





MYERS, BRANDI LEE

Age: 48 Address: WRIGHT, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2026-02-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #16076, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.