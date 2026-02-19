Sweetwater County Arrest Report for February 19, 2026

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


MCCARTHY, CONNOR DONOVAN

Age: 42

Address: GRANGER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked-1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16074, CASH OR SURETY, $1115, Court: RS MUNICIPAL COURT
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16075, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER


FEMEIAI, SIA

Age: 31

Address: GRESHAM, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2026-02-18

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16069, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16069, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16069, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16069, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT


MYERS, BRANDI LEE

Age: 48

Address: WRIGHT, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2026-02-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #16076, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation; all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

